Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $122.03

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and traded as low as $117.20. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
