Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,579. The stock has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.