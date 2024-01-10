Wanchain Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00082709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001572 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,514,754 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.