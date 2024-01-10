Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $30.74. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 48,533 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $518.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

