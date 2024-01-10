Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 918,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,212. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -1.20.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

