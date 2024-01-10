Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.

1/2/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2023 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

12/27/2023 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 755,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,582. The firm has a market cap of $668.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.