Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) in the last few weeks:
- 1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.
- 1/2/2024 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/27/2023 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 12/27/2023 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2023 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 755,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,582. The firm has a market cap of $668.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
