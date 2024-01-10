Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as low as C$2.75. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 4,218 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.25.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

