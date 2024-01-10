Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

