WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 20.80 Per Share

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $8.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WH Smith Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,302 ($16.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.18. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,134 ($14.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,728.90 ($22.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,186.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.25), for a total transaction of £70,788.96 ($90,234.49). 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

