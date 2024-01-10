WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.49

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 611531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

