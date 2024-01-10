WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.49

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 611531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

