WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.49

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 611531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
