World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.16

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $85.89 million and $2.65 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00082875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00022403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,639,698 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.