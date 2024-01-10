WOW-token Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.93 million and $6.70 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002343 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0222934 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

