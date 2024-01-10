WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.93 million and $6.70 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00021933 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0222934 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

