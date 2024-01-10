Wrapped TRON Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,261,227,025 coins and its circulating supply is 88,261,214,548 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,268,410,959.50755 with 88,268,397,756.97226 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10351431 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,445,430.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

