Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $792.57

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 792.57 ($10.10) and traded as low as GBX 792 ($10.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 799 ($10.18), with a volume of 7,670 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £187.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 793.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 791.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

