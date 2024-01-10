ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $747,371.82 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

