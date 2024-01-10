Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 1,074,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,196,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 43.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

