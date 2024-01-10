Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Trading Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.
About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.