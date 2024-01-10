Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.99

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $18.78. Zumiez shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 323,025 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $372.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,389 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,378 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

