abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Sets New 52-Week High at $670.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.46), with a volume of 101693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664 ($8.46).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 621.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 587.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

