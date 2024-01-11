Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $148.68. 1,358,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.