Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 141,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,613. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.