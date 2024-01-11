Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.88

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.70. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 2,172 shares.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

