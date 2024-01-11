Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.10. 21,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,608. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $230.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.