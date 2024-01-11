Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. 6,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.03) to GBX 1,700 ($21.67) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

