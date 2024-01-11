Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,904,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

