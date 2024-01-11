Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 527,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACI
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Read More
