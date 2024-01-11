Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 527,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,863,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

