Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares changing hands.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$405,073.65. In related news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$405,073.65. Also, Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$7,725,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $8,130,226 over the last ninety days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

