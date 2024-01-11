AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.3%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.18. 133,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.