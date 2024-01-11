Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ERH opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

