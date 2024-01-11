Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 5,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Allurion Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
