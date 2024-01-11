ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85. 20,626 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

