Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance
AA4 traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 43 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,783,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,723. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.68 million and a P/E ratio of 258.14.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
