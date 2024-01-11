Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Down 1.4%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 6,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 27,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

