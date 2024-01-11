Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Andersons Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 284,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $58.84.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
