Anyswap 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,007.20 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $62.90 million and $1,007.20 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00007318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.42513579 USD and is up 11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $148.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

