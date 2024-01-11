Aragon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.33 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00014277 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $284.17 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.

