Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

