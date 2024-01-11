Art de Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124.42 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $124.42 million and approximately $318,138.66 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.39549899 USD and is up 13.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $333,436.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

