ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.90 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80). Approximately 1,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.80).

ASA International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Kersten bought 74,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,967.53 ($44,573.01). Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

