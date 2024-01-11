ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.70 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $46.70 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,450,984.049 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.16831387 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,363,562.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

