Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,325. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.