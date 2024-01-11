Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $703.29

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 703.29 ($8.96) and traded as low as GBX 700.80 ($8.93). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 709.20 ($9.04), with a volume of 1,199,735 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 630.80 ($8.04).

The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,792.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

