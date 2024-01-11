Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 652,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,207,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,996 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

