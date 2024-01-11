Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.85 or 0.00019159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $167.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.66 or 1.00054844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00229976 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003450 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,405,629 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.35314893 USD and is up 11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $145,459,210.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.