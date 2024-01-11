B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 315.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.05.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

