Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

B stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 467,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,787.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

