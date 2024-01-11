Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $265.27 million and $1.42 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.40 or 0.05610660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00028093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,423,433 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,683,433 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

