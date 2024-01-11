Beldex Trading Up 2.1% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $265.18 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.05621483 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,430,495 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,690,495 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.