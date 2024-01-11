Belrium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001635 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.